Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,019 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UCON. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $1,139,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 395,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after buying an additional 113,666 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 302,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 33,864 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,382,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 948,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,611,000 after acquiring an additional 113,986 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UCON opened at $24.98 on Monday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.13.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

