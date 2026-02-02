Grantvest Financial Group LLC Has $305,000 Holdings in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Mar ETF $MMAX

Grantvest Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Mar ETF (BATS:MMAX – Free Report) by 70.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,340 shares during the quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Mar ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMAX. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Mar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Mar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Mar ETF during the second quarter worth $636,000. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Mar ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,575,000. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Mar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,912,000.

Get iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Mar ETF alerts:

iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Mar ETF Trading Up 0.1%

BATS:MMAX opened at $26.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.15.

About iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Mar ETF

iShares Trust – iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Mar ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by Blackrock Fund Advisors. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It invests directly and through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund uses derivatives such as FLexible EXchange Options that reference the share price return of the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF to create its portfolio. It invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Mar ETF (BATS:MMAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Mar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Mar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.