Lbp Am Sa Buys 42,639 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Lbp Am Sa raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 431,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,639 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Lbp Am Sa’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $105,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.50, for a total transaction of $10,383,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,272,119 shares in the company, valued at $725,942,020.50. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 2,069,531 shares of company stock valued at $104,158,826 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet Announces Dividend

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $338.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $342.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.