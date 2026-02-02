Ecovyst Inc. $ECVT Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 47.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 272,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,933 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 63.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ecovyst by 1,769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

ECVT opened at $10.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $11.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ecovyst ( NYSE:ECVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 14.34% and a positive return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $204.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecovyst Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ECVT shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecovyst currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops, manufactures and markets performance-enhancing products for industrial applications. The company’s core offerings include catalysts, phosphorus-based additives and barium carbonate materials, all designed to improve process efficiency, product quality and environmental performance. Ecovyst serves a diverse customer base in the energy, refining, chemical, polymer, food and consumer goods industries.

The company’s Catalysts segment supplies fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and hydroprocessing catalysts that help petroleum refiners maximize fuel yield, reduce sulfur emissions and meet increasingly stringent environmental standards.

Featured Stories

