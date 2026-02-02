JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI is Grantvest Financial Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Grantvest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.7% of Grantvest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Grantvest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 73.6% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock opened at $58.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.16. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $59.73.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3444 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.