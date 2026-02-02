136,392 Shares in Latham Group, Inc. $SWIM Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 136,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Latham Group by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Latham Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Latham Group during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 400.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $6.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.24 million, a P/E ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 1.72. Latham Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.35 million. Latham Group had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Latham Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWIM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Latham Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $8.75 price objective on Latham Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Latham Group currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures and supplies a broad range of aquatic products and services for residential and commercial applications. Offerings include fiberglass and vinyl-liner pool shells, commercial water park structures, water slides, surf simulators, pumps, filters, heaters and sanitation systems. The company also provides parts, equipment and technical support for pool installation, maintenance and repair.

Operating across three core segments—commercial, residential and aftermarket—Latham delivers turnkey aquatic facilities and attractions for municipal, hospitality and resort clients, offers packaged pool kits and equipment packages to builders and dealers, and supplies replacement parts, service contracts and technical assistance to support ongoing pool operations.

Headquartered in the United States, Latham Group maintains manufacturing and distribution centers throughout North America and Europe.

