Atlatl Advisers LLC Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Atlatl Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 546.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 98,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after buying an additional 83,055 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Teradyne by 291.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 18,612 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 91,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,542,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth $895,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Down 4.2%

NASDAQ TER opened at $241.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.62 and its 200 day moving average is $158.02. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $255.20.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $223,051.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,804,165.79. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price objective on Teradyne in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.38.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

