79,281 Shares in Bitdeer Technologies Group $BTDR Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 79,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BTDR. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 57,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 68.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities set a $5.90 price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.39.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $12.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.33. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.06). Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 115.59% and a negative return on equity of 91.31%. The business had revenue of $169.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:BTDR) is a global digital asset mining and computing services provider focused on delivering secure and efficient hashrate solutions to institutional and retail customers. The company leverages its proprietary mining platform to offer hosted mining, hashrate sales and management services, enabling clients to access large-scale mining operations without direct investment in hardware or infrastructure.

Bitdeer’s core offerings include mining hosting services, whereby the firm installs, operates and maintains specialized mining equipment on behalf of customers, and hashrate-as-a-service products that provide fixed-capacity mining power with transparent pricing structures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.