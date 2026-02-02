Mutual Advisors LLC Takes $5.93 Million Position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF $FESM

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 159,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FESM opened at $39.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.48. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $41.28.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

