Helios Technologies, Inc. $HLIO Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,530,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,213 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $79,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $644,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 17.5% during the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Helios Technologies by 28.1% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 775,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,422,000 after acquiring an additional 170,050 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on HLIO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Helios Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Helios Technologies Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $64.82 on Monday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $68.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.01 and a 200-day moving average of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.57%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of highly engineered motion and electronic controls solutions. Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, the company serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across mobile and industrial end markets, including agriculture, construction, material handling, oil and gas, and renewable energy. Established in 2018 through a carve-out of established hydraulic and electronic control businesses, Helios has rapidly built scale through strategic acquisitions, broadening its product portfolio and geographic reach.

The company’s Motion Technologies segment offers a comprehensive suite of hydraulic products, including gear pumps, piston pumps and motors, directional and proportional valves, cylinders, reservoirs, filtration systems and accumulators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.