New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $19.57 Million Stake in Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 515,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,199 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waystar were worth $19,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAY. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waystar by 5.2% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waystar by 50.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waystar by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Waystar by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Waystar by 45.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

Waystar stock opened at $26.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.28. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Waystar Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11.

In other Waystar news, insider Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III sold 40,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $1,209,968.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 474,826 shares in the company, valued at $14,282,766.08. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Melissa F. (Missy) Miller sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $125,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 193,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,150,657. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,997. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WAY. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waystar in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Waystar in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Waystar in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded Waystar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Waystar from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waystar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) is a leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management and payment solutions for healthcare organizations. The company’s unified platform streamlines the entire financial continuum of patient care, from eligibility verification and claim submission to payment reconciliation and patient billing. By automating key processes and improving claim accuracy, Waystar helps providers reduce administrative overhead, accelerate cash flow and enhance overall revenue performance.

At the core of Waystar’s offering is a SaaS-based architecture that integrates seamlessly with existing electronic health record (EHR) systems and payer networks.

