Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. $FBRT

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 49.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,463 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 126.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FBRT opened at $10.27 on Monday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 67.81 and a current ratio of 67.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. The firm has a market cap of $837.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 177.50%.

FBRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FBRT) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust sponsored by an affiliate of Franklin Square Capital Partners. The company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing single-tenant net leased commercial properties across the United States. Its portfolio spans retail, office, industrial and other property types, with leases structured to shift most property?level responsibilities—such as maintenance, property taxes and insurance—to the tenants.

By concentrating on net lease investments, Franklin BSP Realty Trust aims to generate stable and predictable rental income streams.

