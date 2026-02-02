Win Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 42,407 Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Win Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGGR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after buying an additional 203,151 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 635,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,842,000 after acquiring an additional 27,035 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 947,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,530,000 after purchasing an additional 67,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $44.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.66. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital Group Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0424 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.0%.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.