iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT Stock Position Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,361,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598,456 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $54,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,054,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after buying an additional 34,296 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the period. SWP Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 86,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,975,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,674,000 after purchasing an additional 47,196 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average is $23.06.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

