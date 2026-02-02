12,835 Shares in Invesco Building & Construction ETF $PKB Purchased by Guerra Advisors Inc

Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the third quarter worth about $527,000.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Trading Down 2.0%

PKB opened at $98.33 on Monday. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $59.89 and a twelve month high of $102.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.87 million, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.73.

About Invesco Building & Construction ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors. The Index consists of stocks of 30 United States building and construction companies. These are companies that are primarily engaged in providing construction and related engineering services for building and remodeling residential properties, commercial or industrial buildings, or working on large-scale infrastructure projects, such as highways, tunnels, bridges, dams, power lines and airports.

