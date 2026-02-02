Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s previous close.

CL has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL opened at $90.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.29. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.54 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 353.72% and a net margin of 10.45%.The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,947,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,570,000 after buying an additional 1,026,985 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $960,390,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,467,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,931,000 after purchasing an additional 978,943 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,077,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,423,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,167,000 after purchasing an additional 314,584 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

