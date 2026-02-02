A4 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF $SEPU

A4 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF (BATS:SEPU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 34,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEPU. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,665,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 102,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of BATS:SEPU opened at $29.24 on Monday. AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $28.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.42.

The AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Sep ETF (SEPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and uncapped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. SEPU was launched on Aug 30, 2024 and is issued by Allianz.

