Grantvest Financial Group LLC Purchases 19,455 Shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF $MAXJ

Grantvest Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:MAXJ – Free Report) by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,455 shares during the quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. FC Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF by 424.6% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 77,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 62,841 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $876,000. Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,182,000. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,856,000.

iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MAXJ opened at $28.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF Company Profile

The iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (MAXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the price return of the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) up to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund obtains exposure by holding IVV shares and options. MAXJ was launched on Jun 28, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

