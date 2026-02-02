TFB Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

TFB Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 121.3% in the third quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 49,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $695.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $689.02 and its 200-day moving average is $669.52. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $700.97. The stock has a market cap of $762.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

