National Pension Service Has $72.78 Million Holdings in Carvana Co. $CVNA

National Pension Service grew its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Carvana were worth $72,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Carvana by 8,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.00, for a total transaction of $524,778.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,252 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,644. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.02, for a total value of $5,138,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 204,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,230,588.72. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 411,506 shares of company stock worth $174,651,315 in the last 90 days. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVNA opened at $400.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a PE ratio of 91.41, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $431.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.38. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $148.25 and a twelve month high of $486.89.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Carvana from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on Carvana from $454.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carvana from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Carvana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $360.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.27.

Carvana Co is an online-only retailer of used vehicles that operates a consumer-facing e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars. The company markets and sells inspected, reconditioned pre-owned vehicles through its website, where shoppers can browse inventory, view detailed 360-degree photos and vehicle history reports, finance purchases, and arrange delivery or pickup. Carvana’s model is built around a digital end-to-end car buying experience that aims to simplify vehicle transactions compared with traditional dealerships.

Its products and services include direct retail sales of used cars, trade-in and purchase offers for consumer vehicles, vehicle financing and related protection products, and a seven-day return policy that allows customers to test a vehicle in everyday use.

