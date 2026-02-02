Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,559 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,559 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,817,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $675,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 47,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC opened at $133.33 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $94.88 and a 1-year high of $134.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.80.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight. GSLC was launched on Sep 21, 2015 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

