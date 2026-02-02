Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF $IYC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,343 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYC. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 34,093 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 13,042 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $103.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.20. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $77.66 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.27.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

