Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD is ESL Trust Services LLC’s 5th Largest Position

ESL Trust Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,648,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,741 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 8.8% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $45,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.5%

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $29.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $29.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.48.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

