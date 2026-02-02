Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF $CTA

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,438 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $9,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTA. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

Get Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Down 3.3%

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $28.05 on Monday. Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $30.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.60.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

About Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 27th.

(Free Report)

The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (CTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund seeks absolute returns that have low correlation to the equities market. The actively managed fund uses futures in commodity, currency, and fixed income. CTA was launched on Mar 7, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.