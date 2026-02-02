State of Wyoming Raises Stake in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. $AVAH

State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) by 235.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,447 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 28.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Aveanna Healthcare by 539.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the third quarter worth $15,743,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 226.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 393,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 272,561 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edwin C. Reisz sold 17,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $138,262.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,321,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,744.90. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Buckhalter sold 18,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $143,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 436,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,293. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 259,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,595 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVAH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.06.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $8.40 on Monday. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.12.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Aveanna Healthcare had a net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 143.55%. The company had revenue of $621.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aveanna Healthcare Profile

Aveanna Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: AVAH) is a national provider of in-home health care services, specializing in pediatric skilled nursing, therapy, and related support for medically complex and chronically ill children. The company delivers a range of clinical and therapeutic solutions designed to enable patients to receive care in the comfort of their own homes, reducing the need for hospital stays and long-term institutional care. Aveanna’s offerings include registered nursing, physical, occupational and speech therapy, behavioral health counseling, and durable medical equipment coordination.

In addition to pediatric home health services, Aveanna operates adult home health and personal care support programs, assisting elderly and disabled adults with daily living activities, medication management, and rehabilitation therapies.

