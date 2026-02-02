49,122 Shares in VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF $GPZ Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF (NYSEARCA:GPZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $536,000. Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,316,000. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 837,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,146,000 after acquiring an additional 192,975 shares during the period.

VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GPZ opened at $26.20 on Monday. VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $30.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average is $27.44.

VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF (GPZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US-listed companies involved in the alternative asset management industry, including private equity and BDCs. GPZ was launched on Apr 29, 2025 and is issued by VanEck.

