Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $989,000 Position in Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Viking during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Viking during the second quarter worth $29,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking during the third quarter valued at $44,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Viking in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Viking by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIK stock opened at $72.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.08. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $31.79 and a 52-week high of $74.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.19 and its 200 day moving average is $63.74.

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Viking had a return on equity of 716.92% and a net margin of 15.53%.The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Viking from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Viking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Viking from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Viking from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Viking from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.19.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

