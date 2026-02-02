Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 216,017 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 855,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,017 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCT. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,031,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,785,000 after acquiring an additional 205,298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,403,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,345,000 after purchasing an additional 371,271 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,536,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,426,000 after purchasing an additional 395,428 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,899,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,143,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after buying an additional 57,966 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.82. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $18.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

