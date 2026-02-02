iShares Morningstar Growth ETF $ILCG Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 63.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,831 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Optivise Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 29,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $104.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $109.22.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

