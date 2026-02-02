Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,160 JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF $JIRE

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,481,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,943,000 after buying an additional 315,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BAM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $278,000.

Shares of JIRE opened at $78.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.06. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.30 and a 1 year high of $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.82.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

