Shares of Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 612.50 and last traded at GBX 611.50, with a volume of 818554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 608.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 559.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 561.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 40.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Investec Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 43.98%. Equities analysts predict that Investec Group will post 70.0000031 EPS for the current year.

Investec Group engages in the provision of various financial products and services in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides private banking services; wealth services, including wealth and portfolio management, stockbroking, and offshore and retirement investment, and intergenerational wealth solutions; savings accounts; personal and property financing, and finance for practice; and insurance solutions covering severe illness, disability, life, mortgage and income protection, and business overloads.

