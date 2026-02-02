Independent Advisor Alliance Has $4.49 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $30,000. Navigoe LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $621.87 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $637.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $619.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $600.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.