iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF Stock Position Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 614.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,013 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $68,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 217.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 125.5% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of OEF opened at $343.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $343.17 and its 200-day moving average is $332.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.57 and a fifty-two week high of $349.08.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

