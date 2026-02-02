Short Interest in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM) Increases By 64.0%

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 45,912 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the December 31st total of 27,991 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,559 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,559 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGM opened at $79.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.96. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.93. SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $80.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 640.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after buying an additional 85,632 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 241,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 155,095 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio MSCI Global Stock Market ETF (SPGM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. SPGM was launched on Feb 27, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

