iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Position Increased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 549.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,885,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,593,909 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,763,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 62,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 83,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 28,287 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 22,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 252,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $127.03 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $131.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

