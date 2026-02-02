Atlatl Advisers LLC Has $18.09 Million Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Atlatl Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 278,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,751 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF comprises 7.2% of Atlatl Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Atlatl Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $18,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 154.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 176,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of IBIT opened at $47.49 on Monday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $42.98 and a 12 month high of $71.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.08.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

