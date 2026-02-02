Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Upgraded by William Blair to Outperform Rating

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.89.
View Our Latest Analysis on PLTR
Palantir Technologies Trading Down 3.5%
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies
In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total transaction of $2,176,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 239,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,416,822.15. This trade represents a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $197,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,409,430. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,023,444 shares of company stock valued at $167,394,629 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies
Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Palantir is promoting new AI infrastructure initiatives (Chain Reaction) and strategic partnerships with Nvidia, alongside a reported $448 million U.S. Navy contract — developments that support expansion of high-margin, mission-critical revenue. Palantir Heads Into Q4 Earnings With Nvidia-Backed AI Infrastructure Push, $448 Million US Navy Deal, More
- Positive Sentiment: High-profile insider/major investor moves: reports that Peter Thiel shifted holdings and added AI names (including PLTR) suggest confidence by some influential investors. Palantir Billionaire Peter Thiel Sells Nvidia and Tesla, and Buys 2 AI Stocks That Now Account for 61% of His Portfolio
- Positive Sentiment: Consensus expectations call for robust top-line growth (analysts forecast ~62% revenue growth for Q4 to about $1.3–1.4B), which, if delivered, would reinforce Palantir’s growth narrative. Palantir (PLTR) Stock: What to Expect From Q4 Earnings Monday
- Neutral Sentiment: Loop Capital trimmed its price target to $220 but kept a buy rating — a modestly dovish tweak that still implies substantial upside vs. current levels. Loop Capital Cuts Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Price Target to $220.00
- Neutral Sentiment: AI-driven price predictions and model-based forecasts are circulating but are speculative and add noise rather than clear directional guidance ahead of reported results. AI predicts Palantir stock price after Q4 2025 earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparative analyst pieces (e.g., SOUN vs PLTR) are framing Palantir relative to other AI names; useful for allocation decisions but not immediate catalysts. SOUN vs. PLTR: Which AI Stock Is the Better Buy Before Q4 Earnings?
- Negative Sentiment: Several outlets warn expectations are lofty — Barron’s highlights that investors need surging U.S. sales and strong profitability to justify the valuation, raising the bar for results. Palantir Faces Lofty Expectations Heading Into Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Bearish analysis pieces argue the stock is vulnerable from its highs — suggesting the recent run-up leaves little room for disappointment and that negative post-earnings moves could be amplified. Prediction: AI Titan Palantir Technologies Is 27% Below Its All-Time High — and This Decline Is Just Getting Started
- Negative Sentiment: Pre-earnings technical/flow concerns: recent notes flagged a short-term slide and “disturbing trend” that could pressure the stock if results or guidance miss. Palantir Stock is Showing a Disturbing Trend That Investors Shouldn’t Ignore
Palantir Technologies Company Profile
Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.
Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies
- Trump just signed it
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- GOLD ALERT
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.