Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Upgraded by William Blair to Outperform Rating

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.89.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 3.5%

PLTR opened at $146.59 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $66.12 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The firm has a market cap of $349.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.03, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.74.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.35, for a total transaction of $2,176,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 239,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,416,822.15. This trade represents a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $197,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,409,430. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,023,444 shares of company stock valued at $167,394,629 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lionshead Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

