Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.31% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $90.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.34. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.54 and a 12-month high of $100.18.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 353.72%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 422,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,758,000 after acquiring an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,912,000 after buying an additional 39,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,751,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,522,129,000 after buying an additional 993,432 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 400,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,987,000 after buying an additional 52,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

