National Pension Service Has $72.07 Million Position in VICI Properties Inc. $VICI

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,547 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $72,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $486,945,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,366,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 125.4% in the second quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 5,587,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,475 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 7.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,618,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded VICI Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 price target on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.85.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE VICI opened at $28.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $34.03.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.18% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.70%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.