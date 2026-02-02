Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 13.14%.

NYSE DIS opened at $112.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $201.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.12. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Keebeck Wealth Management boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 2,808 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 10,236 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the third quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

