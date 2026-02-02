Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 13.14%.
NYSE DIS opened at $112.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $201.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.12. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 139.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.87%.
DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat: EPS $1.63 and revenue $25.98B topped Street estimates, supporting profit outlook and driving near-term optimism. Disney Q1 Press Release
- Positive Sentiment: Theme parks rebound: Strong parks results and box-office contribution from Zootopia 2 helped revenue and operating performance for the quarter. Disney theme parks help boost earnings above Wall Street forecasts
- Positive Sentiment: Streaming margin progress: WSJ highlights a surge in streaming profit, a key long-term thesis for valuation if sustained. Disney’s Streaming Profit Surges as CEO Decision Approaches
- Positive Sentiment: Leadership clarity: Multiple reports say the board is close to naming parks chief Josh D’Amaro as CEO, which investors often view positively for succession certainty. Disney board close to picking parks chief D’Amaro next CEO
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst positioning: Citi trimmed its price target to $140 ahead of earnings — a datapoint on street expectations but not a firm signal of strategy change. Citi trims Disney PT to $140
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro backdrop: U.S. futures weakness and broader market pressure can mute gains from company-specific beats. Stock Market Today: Futures Decline
- Negative Sentiment: YouTube TV carriage dispute: Disney disclosed a ~$110M hit from an autumn carriage fight with YouTube TV, a near-term revenue/earnings drag. Disney Reports Solid Quarterly Earnings, Discloses $110M Hit From YouTube TV Carriage Fight
- Negative Sentiment: Tourism headwinds: Management warned that declining international tourism is weighing on U.S. parks — a risk to park revenue momentum if travel trends worsen. Disney’s Streaming Profit Surges as CEO Decision Approaches
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi?national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family?oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
