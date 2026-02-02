Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF $EZU

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,674 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EZU. Amundi bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth about $606,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the first quarter worth $7,229,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 240.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 16,998 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EZU opened at $66.69 on Monday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $46.02 and a 1 year high of $61.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the equity markets of the EMU member countries: those members of the European Union who have adopted the Euro as its currency.

