PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB) Short Interest Up 69.8% in January

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 41,985 shares, a growth of 69.8% from the December 31st total of 24,726 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,869 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company's shares are short sold.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PTRB opened at $42.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.11. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $42.70.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Axecap Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period.

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

