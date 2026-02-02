JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 32,659 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the December 31st total of 19,434 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 130,579 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 130,579 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $74,000.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ JGLO opened at $69.21 on Monday. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $51.78 and a 52 week high of $69.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.42.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

About JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $0.8129 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 121.0%.

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets. The selection process integrates ESG factors. JGLO was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

