Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $20.70 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,679 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $20,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 123,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,256,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 14,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Weaver Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 56,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.5% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $653.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.68.

More Thermo Fisher Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Adjusted EPS $6.57 and revenue $12.21B (?+7% YoY), driven by life-sciences tools and pharma demand; the print supports near-term organic growth narrative. Read More.

Q4 results beat expectations — Adjusted EPS $6.57 and revenue $12.21B (?+7% YoY), driven by life-sciences tools and pharma demand; the print supports near-term organic growth narrative. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains — several firms reiterated buys/positive views and one bullish write-up called the pullback a buying opportunity, highlighting resilient margins and competitive positioning. Read More.

Analyst support remains — several firms reiterated buys/positive views and one bullish write-up called the pullback a buying opportunity, highlighting resilient margins and competitive positioning. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: 2026 guidance set in a narrow band — FY26 revenue guide $46.3B–$47.2B and EPS $24.22–$24.80, roughly around consensus but slightly below EPS midpoint; guidance implies modest 3%–4% organic growth and stabilizing demand. Read More.

2026 guidance set in a narrow band — FY26 revenue guide $46.3B–$47.2B and EPS $24.22–$24.80, roughly around consensus but slightly below EPS midpoint; guidance implies modest 3%–4% organic growth and stabilizing demand. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction focused on cautious profit outlook and margin pressure — despite the beat, investors sold into the print due to conservative margin commentary and a guidance range that doesn’t accelerate growth significantly. Read More.

Market reaction focused on cautious profit outlook and margin pressure — despite the beat, investors sold into the print due to conservative margin commentary and a guidance range that doesn’t accelerate growth significantly. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target trim — TD Cowen lowered its PT from $696 to $683 while keeping a Buy rating, signaling slightly reduced upside expectations even as coverage stays positive. Read More.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 2.4%

TMO opened at $578.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $593.96 and a 200-day moving average of $538.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.46 and a twelve month high of $643.99. The stock has a market cap of $217.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.05%.The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.70%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.39, for a total value of $18,668,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 65,480 shares in the company, valued at $38,200,377.20. This trade represents a 32.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Shafer sold 10,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $6,435,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,238,600. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 124,517 shares of company stock worth $72,363,568 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.