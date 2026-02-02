Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PUK shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Prudential Public in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $32.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.37. Prudential Public has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $33.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Public by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Prudential Public by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Prudential Public by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Prudential Public by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Public (NYSE: PUK) is the New York listing for Prudential plc, a London?headquartered international life insurance and financial services group. The company provides a range of long?term savings, retirement and protection products designed for individual and institutional customers. Its core offerings include life insurance, pensions and annuities, group protection, and wealth and asset management services delivered through both proprietary and third?party distribution channels.

Prudential operates across multiple regions, with significant focus on fast?growing markets in Asia and Africa alongside its established businesses in Europe and other international markets.

