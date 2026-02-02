Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,111.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DGE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,000 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 1,840 to GBX 1,790 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,750 to GBX 2,480 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,250 target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

Get Diageo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DGE

Diageo Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 1,690 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,657.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,801.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.57. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 1,421.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,378.50. The stock has a market cap of £37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36.

In other Diageo news, insider John Alexander Manzoni bought 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,649 per share, with a total value of £6,546.53. Insiders bought a total of 1,188 shares of company stock worth $2,011,478 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diageo is a global leader in premium drinks, across spirits and beer, a business built on the principles and foundations laid by the giants of the industry.

With over 200 brands sold in 180 countries, our portfolio has remarkable breadth. From centuries-old names to exciting new entrants, and global giants to local legends, we’re building the very best brands out there, and with over 30,000 talented people based in over 135 countries, we’re a truly global company. With such diversity, we’re able to truly represent our broad consumer base and think differently about the future.

To maintain our position as leaders in the alcoholic beverage market, we always invest in the future and are mindful of the impact we have.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.