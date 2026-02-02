Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $84.27 Million Holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. $BBSI

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,901,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 324,715 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 7.40% of Barrett Business Services worth $84,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the first quarter valued at about $3,747,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter worth about $1,732,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $454,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti raises multi-year outlook — the firm now models FY2026 EPS of $2.46 and FY2027 EPS of $2.83, both well above the current consensus of $2.00; this upward revision is the most likely driver of the intraday upside as it implies meaningful earnings growth and upside to forward valuation. Sidoti estimates

Sidoti raises multi-year outlook — the firm now models FY2026 EPS of $2.46 and FY2027 EPS of $2.83, both well above the current consensus of $2.00; this upward revision is the most likely driver of the intraday upside as it implies meaningful earnings growth and upside to forward valuation. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly ramp implied — Sidoti’s quarter-by-quarter forecasts show a recovery after a weak Q1 (see below), with stronger Q2–Q4 2026 and across 2027 (e.g., Q3 2027 at $1.09), suggesting improved margins and seasonality that support higher full-year EPS. Sidoti estimates

Quarterly ramp implied — Sidoti’s quarter-by-quarter forecasts show a recovery after a weak Q1 (see below), with stronger Q2–Q4 2026 and across 2027 (e.g., Q3 2027 at $1.09), suggesting improved margins and seasonality that support higher full-year EPS. Neutral Sentiment: Sidoti’s FY2025 estimate of $2.14 is modestly above consensus but not a large deviation; the report mostly provides detailed modeling rather than a formal rating change, so its ultimate impact depends on how other analysts and management commentary align. Sidoti estimates

Sidoti’s FY2025 estimate of $2.14 is modestly above consensus but not a large deviation; the report mostly provides detailed modeling rather than a formal rating change, so its ultimate impact depends on how other analysts and management commentary align. Negative Sentiment: Near-term risk — Sidoti expects Q1 weakness (Q1 2026 EPS of -$0.08 and Q1 2027 EPS of -$0.02), and Barrett recently posted a slight quarterly EPS and revenue miss; short-term results or conservative guidance could produce volatility despite the stronger multi-year outlook. Sidoti estimates

In related news, Director Joseph Stephen Clabby purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.83 per share, with a total value of $34,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 15,391 shares in the company, valued at $536,068.53. This trade represents a 6.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $38.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $973.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $41.26. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $49.65.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $318.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.27 million. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 4.48%.Barrett Business Services’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBSI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. CJS Securities upgraded Barrett Business Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Barrett Business Services, Inc (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a professional employer organization (PEO) headquartered in Northridge, California. Founded in 1971 by Barrett K. Levesque, the company provides comprehensive human resources outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Through its consultative model, Barrett Business Services helps clients streamline administrative processes, mitigate regulatory risk and focus on core operations.

The company’s core offerings include payroll administration, employee benefits management, workers’ compensation and risk management services.

