Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP trimmed its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,486,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,189 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $45,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.8% during the third quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 536,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,855 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,484,000. NFC Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 477,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,134,000 after buying an additional 34,388 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 695,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after buying an additional 41,590 shares during the period. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.4% in the second quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 932,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,395,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DAR. TD Cowen raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.63.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $45.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $47.26.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE: DAR) is a global leader in converting edible and inedible bio-nutrient streams into sustainable food, feed ingredients, renewable fuels and specialty products. Founded in 1882 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, the company builds on more than a century of experience in animal rendering and by-product recycling. Over time, Darling has expanded its capabilities beyond traditional rendering to include advanced processing technologies that support a circular economy and reduce waste from food and agricultural industries.

The company’s core operations revolve around four primary segments: Feed Ingredients & Services, Food & Nutrition, Fuel Ingredients & Services, and Specialty Ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.