Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 635,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,147 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $62,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Kilter Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,758,135.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,580. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $1,266,927.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,889.52. The trade was a 34.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.89.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $93.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $138.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.67. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.98 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.21 and its 200 day moving average is $99.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

