Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.34.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$14.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial raised Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$11.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Enerflex from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th.

Enerflex Trading Up 2.2%

TSE EFX opened at C$24.99 on Wednesday. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$8.74 and a 12 month high of C$25.15. The stock has a market cap of C$3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.734413 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.77%.

Insider Activity at Enerflex

In related news, insider Paul Mahoney purchased 18,250 shares of Enerflex stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$500,050. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position. Insiders have purchased 19,302 shares of company stock valued at $271,627 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd engineers, designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for equipment, systems, and turnkey facilities used to process and move natural gas from the wellhead to the pipeline. The company’s focus is gas compression, where it offers a range of applications and gas inlet streams, from low-horsepower/low-pressure applications such as a coal seam gas and solution gas vapor recovery units to high-horsepower, centralized field, or processing plant compression. Enerflex operates three business segments: the USA, Rest of World, and Canada.

